Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

ZETA opened at $29.51 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,713,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

