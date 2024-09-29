Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,462,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 4,372,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,885.3 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance
ZHEXF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.
Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile
