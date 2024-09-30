accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 520 ($6.96) on Thursday. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 768.20 ($10.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 588.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 635.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.40 million, a PE ratio of 3,493.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

