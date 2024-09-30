Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.38.

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.13.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. In related news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,435 shares of company stock worth $658,321. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

