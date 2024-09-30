Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

