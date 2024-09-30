AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6312 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% annually over the last three years.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
AGNCM opened at $25.41 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is T-Mobile the Top Telecom Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Under $20 With Major Growth Potential
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 5 ETFs to Own Now and Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.