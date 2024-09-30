Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Amesite Price Performance

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 1,598.47% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

