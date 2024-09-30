Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $197.25

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.13.
A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,990,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MSTR opened at $176.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average is $145.41. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 3.10.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
