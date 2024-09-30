Analysts Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Price Target at C$12.75

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$8.96 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.04 and a 12-month high of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

