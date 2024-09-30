Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Target Price at $30.17

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

ZETA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

ZETA opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

