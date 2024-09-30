Analyzing Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Melco Resorts & Entertainment -3.11% -11.59% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Melco Resorts & Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.28 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Melco Resorts & Entertainment $4.38 billion 0.78 -$326.92 million ($0.42) -18.33

Murano Global Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Murano Global Investments and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $9.82, indicating a potential upside of 27.53%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats Murano Global Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

