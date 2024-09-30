Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.18 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

