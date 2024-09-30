Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

