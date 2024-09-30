ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland Stock Performance

Shares of ASRRF remained flat at $45.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. ASR Nederland has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

