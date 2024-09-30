B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 1.1 %

RILYK opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

