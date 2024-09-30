Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

BDGSF remained flat at $54.00 on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.64 million during the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 50.16%.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.