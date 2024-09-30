Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Steven J. Boyes Sells 19,423 Shares

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Boyes sold 19,423 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £96,532.31 ($129,261.26).

Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.0 %

BDEV opened at GBX 482.40 ($6.46) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 515.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barratt Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 384.15 ($5.14) and a one year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.80).

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.70) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

