BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BayFirst Financial stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of BayFirst Financial worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

BayFirst Financial stock remained flat at $13.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

