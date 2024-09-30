bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,652.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised bioMérieux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

BMXMF remained flat at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

