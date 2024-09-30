Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Purchases C$13,545.00 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,545.00.

Bitfarms Stock Up 2.0 %

BITF opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

