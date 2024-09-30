BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) vs. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head to Head Analysis

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and BitFuFu”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $707.87 million 1.23 -$110.14 million ($0.57) -4.72 BitFuFu $423.70 million 1.67 $10.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

BitFuFu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and BitFuFu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 2 0 0 1.67 BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential downside of 21.93%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than BitFuFu.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and BitFuFu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -11.22% -18.22% -2.01% BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

