Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $296.29

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $258.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.79. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.