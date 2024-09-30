Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Target Price at $16.20

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $762.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

