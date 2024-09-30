Bryan Ganz Sells 2,478 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $45,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,169.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Bryan Ganz sold 1 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $17.40.

On Friday, September 20th, Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $95,667.95.

On Thursday, September 5th, Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $268,606.80.

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $401.56 million, a P/E ratio of -125.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BYRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

