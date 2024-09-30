BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 1,279,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.
BYD Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. 126,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,781. BYD has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.
About BYD
