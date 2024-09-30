BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 1,279,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.

BYD Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. 126,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,781. BYD has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

