C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.34 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 18,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

