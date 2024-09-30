Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $54.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,633,000 after buying an additional 233,250 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

