Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $54.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CZR stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $50.51.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caesars Entertainment
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.