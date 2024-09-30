Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Update

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Century Communities by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Century Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Century Communities stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 272,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,611. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. Century Communities has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

