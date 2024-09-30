Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRG opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Chain Bridge I has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chain Bridge I stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Chain Bridge I worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

