Comparing Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Earlyworks has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 86.07, suggesting that its share price is 8,507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.04 -$2.13 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $44.55 million 0.19 -$35.56 million ($0.22) -0.22

This table compares Earlyworks and Bright Mountain Media”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Earlyworks has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media -63.77% N/A -43.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Earlyworks and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Earlyworks beats Bright Mountain Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

(Get Free Report)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Free Report)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.