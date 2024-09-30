Comparing Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pacific Office Properties Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $463.20 million 8.47 $148.84 million $2.06 16.70

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 10 2 3.08

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Office Properties Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 69.21% 12.13% 4.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solution, including Behind-the-Meter that distributes energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.