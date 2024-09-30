Contrasting Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) & Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO)

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Murano Global Investments alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.28 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide $10.81 billion 5.42 $1.14 billion $4.60 50.95

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Hilton Worldwide”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Murano Global Investments and Hilton Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilton Worldwide 0 9 10 0 2.53

Hilton Worldwide has a consensus target price of $213.95, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Hilton Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide 11.20% -69.65% 11.20%

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Murano Global Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.