Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker's stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CULP opened at $5.97 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 22,125 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 105,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $664,077.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,594,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 341,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,474. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Culp stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,038,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Culp comprises 5.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned 8.32% of Culp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

