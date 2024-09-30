Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE CULP opened at $5.97 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Culp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Culp stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,038,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Culp comprises 5.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned 8.32% of Culp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
