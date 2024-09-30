Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
Shares of Daicel stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.52.
Daicel Company Profile
