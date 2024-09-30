Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

