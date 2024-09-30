Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $7,730,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,973,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,008,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,973,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,108 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.