Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Down 13.4 %

LON FAR opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87. The stock has a market cap of £22.71 million, a PE ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.79. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

