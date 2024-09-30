Financial Comparison: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADMA Biologics and Peak Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.06%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Peak Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Peak Bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $330.24 million 13.61 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -969.50 Peak Bio $370,000.00 11.25 -$12.83 million N/A N/A

Peak Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Peak Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics 10.53% 38.79% 17.35% Peak Bio N/A N/A -253.92%

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Peak Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

