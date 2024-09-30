First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $12.57 on Monday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.