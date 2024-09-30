Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.45.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT opened at $238.33 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $252.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average of $200.98.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

