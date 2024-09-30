GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 5.5 %

GEE Group stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

