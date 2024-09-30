GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Up 5.5 %
GEE Group stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.61.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
