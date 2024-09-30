General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.36.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Shares of GE stock opened at $185.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $190.88.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
