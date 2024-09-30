Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Global X Solar ETF stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Global X Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

