Guggenheim Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $460.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $485.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $419.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $506.28.

NYSE DPZ opened at $429.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.96. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

