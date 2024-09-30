Head to Head Analysis: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $21.28 million 1.91 -$18.83 million ($2.85) -2.37 Tivic Health Systems $1.11 million 1.46 -$8.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares electroCore and Tivic Health Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -66.84% -165.17% -78.53% Tivic Health Systems -606.47% -172.08% -133.45%

Volatility and Risk

electroCore has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of electroCore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

electroCore beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore



electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania. It also develops Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM for human performance. In addition, the company offers gammacore Sapphire, a portable, reusable, rechargeable, and reloadable prescription medical device for various primary headache conditions. electroCore, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Tivic Health Systems



Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

