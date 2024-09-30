Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLOGF remained flat at C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.
About Helium One Global
