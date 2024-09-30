HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 795 ($10.65).

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.65) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 676.10 ($9.05) on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 572.90 ($7.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 725.20 ($9.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 658.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.83. The stock has a market cap of £123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.75, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

