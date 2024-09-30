Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,656,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 3,252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

IPOAF traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,418. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

