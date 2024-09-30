Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,656,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 3,252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
IPOAF traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,418. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
