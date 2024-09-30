Insider Buying: Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases 6,034,537 Shares of Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,034,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $3,801,758.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,264,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,136,755.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 12,867 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $15,054.39.

On Monday, August 19th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 20,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 7,413 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $6,671.70.

Alset Stock Up 36.4 %

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.50 on Monday. Alset Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 620.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

