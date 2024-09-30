Insider Buying: Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Purchases £18,720 in Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £18,720 ($25,066.95).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Henry Turcan purchased 66,000 shares of Science in Sport stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,840 ($21,210.50).

Science in Sport Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SIS stock opened at GBX 24.10 ($0.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.49. The stock has a market cap of £55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.53. Science in Sport plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 27 ($0.36).

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

